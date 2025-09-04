PM Modi and top European Union leaders Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to fast-track the long-awaited India-EU free trade deal.

In a joint call, Modi highlighted the importance of the India-EU strategic partnership in tackling global challenges and strengthening a rules-based international order. Both sides welcomed the steady progress in key areas including trade, technology, investment, innovation, sustainability, defence, security and supply chain resilience.

The leaders agreed to push for an early conclusion of negotiations and discussed hosting the next India-EU summit in India, with Modi inviting Costa and von der Leyen to attend.

They also exchanged views on regional and global concerns, particularly the conflict in Ukraine. Modi reiterated India’s consistent position—calling for dialogue, peaceful resolution, and the earliest possible restoration of peace and stability.