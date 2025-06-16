India-European Union Free Trade Agreement by year-end: PM Modi in Cyprus

PM Modi has started his 5-day 3-nation tour with Cyprus, a European Union country. This is the first visit by an Indian PM to Cyprus in over 2 decades.

During his address at the India-Cyprus CEO Forum in Limassol, PM Modi said that India and the European Union are working towards a free trade agreement by the end of this year. He also mentioned that India has already signed an FTA with United Kingdom in May this year.

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi also highlighted India’s economic growth and how it is making a mark among world’s largest economies, its digital revolution and vision to emerge as a big player in the manufacturing sector globally.