India first makes Chenab run dry, then releases 28000 cusecs of water, Pakistan forced to issue ‘flood alert’

A day after the Indian government restricted the flow of water through the Baglihar and Salar dams into the Chenab river, which flows to Pakistan, it suddenly released 28000 cusecs of water into the water body on Tuesday (6th April).

According to reports, the sudden release of a large quantity of water has triggered ‘flood alerts’ in Pakistani districts such as Sialkot, Gujrat, and Head Qadirabad.

The development comes after a 24-hour water blockade that rendered the Chenab riverbed dry. People were reportedly able to walk across the river.

India had suspended the Indus Water Treaty in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 civilians (mostly Hindus) were gunned down by Islamic terrorists.