India imposes immediate ban on jute product imports from Bangladesh via land ports

Following the tensions between India and Bangladesh India has imposed port restrictions on the import of goods, such as bleached and unbleached woven fabrics of jute or of other textile bast fiber, twine, cordage, rope of jute, sacks and bags of jute.

Now, imports from Bangladesh will not be allowed from any land port on the India-Bangladesh Border. However, it is allowed only through the Nhava Sheva Seaport.

Notably, India-Bangladesh relationships have plunged a new low under Muhammad Yunus led government. Following the undemocratic ouster of Sheikh Hasina, and Yunus taking charge, Hindus have been severely persecuted in Bangladesh. This has led to friction between India and the government led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus.