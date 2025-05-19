BCCI denies reports that India is likely to withdraw from Asia Cup Cricket tournament scheduled for September 2025

Amid the ongoing tensions with Pakistan, reports surfaced that BCCI may withdraw the Indian team from the upcoming Asia Cup cricket tournament which was scheduled to take place later this year.

News18 reported that sources have told them that India was likely to host the tournament in September this year but is now likely to give the entire tournament a miss over Pakistan’s participation in the tournament.

However, BCCI has denied these reports now. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said, “Since this morning, it has come to our notice about some news reports that the BCCI has decided not to participate in the Asia Cup and the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, both of which are ACC (Asian Cricket Council) events. Such news are devoid of any truth as till now. BCCI has not even discussed or taken any such steps regarding the ensuing ACC events, let alone writing anything to the ACC. At this stage, our prime focus is on the ongoing IPL and subsequent England series, both men’s and women’s.”

Notably, ACC is currently headed by Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

India is the most successful side in the history of Asia Cup having won the tournament 8 times, and are also the defending champions.