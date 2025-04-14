OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
India requests Mehul Choksi’s extradition, officials to travel to Belgium to oversee procedure

Fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi was arrested in Belgium by local authorities. He is wanted in India in a ₹13,500-crore fraud loan case involving the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Now, India is going to seek his extradition to India from the European country and in that regard, senior officials will travel to Belgium to oversee the procedure.

While Belgium authorities are preparing for further legal proceedings against Choksi will be facing, a legal counsel will also be provided for him.

Spokesperson for the Belgium authorities said, “Mehul Choksi was arrested on Saturday, April 12, 2025. He is being detained in anticipation of further judicial proceedings. Access to his legal counsel has been assured. The Belgian Federal Public Service of Justice can confirm that the Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for Choksi.”

The Indian officials will be in Belgium for the hearing in Mehul Choksi case and are working on a strategy to begin his extradition proceedings.

Notably Choksi’s wife Preeti is a Belgian national.

