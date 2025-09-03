Moscow and New Delhi are in talks to expand deliveries of the Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system to India,TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Dmitry Shugayev, head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation.

“India already has our S-400 system. There is potential to expand cooperation in this area as well. That means new deliveries. For now, we are in the negotiation stage,” Shugayev said.

India inked a $5.5 billion deal with Russia in 2018 for five S-400 Triumf systems, vital to countering China’s growing military threat. While deliveries have faced repeated delays, Moscow is expected to supply the final two units in 2026 and 2027.

On Monday, PM Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s “side by side” partnership with President Vladimir Putin at the SCO meet in China. Russia remains India’s top arms supplier, accounting for 36% of imports between 2020–2024.