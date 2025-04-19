India slams Bangladesh over Hindu leader’s killing in the country, calls it systematic persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh

On Saturday, April 19, India reacted strongly to the abduction and killing of a Hindu leader in Bangladesh, calling upon the Nobel Peace Prize winner Mohammad Yunus-led interim government to ‘live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities, including Hindus.’

Notably, on Thursday (17th April), an elderly Hindu man named Bhabesh Chandra Roy (58) was kidnapped from his house and then beaten to death.

The incident occurred in Biral Upazila in Dinajpur district of Bangladesh. He was a prominent Hindu leader and Vice-President of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad (Biral unit).Reacting to the incident, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said,”We have noted with distress the abduction and brutal killing of Shri Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh.”

He further said, “This killing follows a pattern of systematic persecution of Hindu minorities under the interim government even as the perpetrators of previous such events roam with impunity.”