India to evacuate stranded Nepalis and Sri Lankans as well from Iran under Operation Sindhu

Amid the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, the Indian government has decided to evacuate Nepali and Sri Lankan nationals as well from Iran under Operation Sindhu. The decision came after receiving formal requests from the two neighbouring countries, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has also provided emergency helpline numbers and advised citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka who wish to be evacuated to contact the embassy via its official Telegram channel or through the designated emergency numbers: 89010144557, +98 912 810 9115, and +98 912 810 9100.

Operation Sindhu was launched to bring back Indian nationals in due to the deteriorating situation in Iran and to evacuate them to a safer zone. Amid the escalating tensions, Tehran has approved three flights from Mashhad to New Delhi, scheduled to operate on Friday night and Saturday, to evacuate Indian students stranded in the country, the Indian government confirmed.