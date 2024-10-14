India to withdraw High Commissioner from Canada after baseless allegations by Trudeau Government

Following unsubstanstiated allegations against India by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last year, India-Canada diplomatic relations have hit one new low after another. In order to please his Khalistani vote bank, Justin Trudeau blamed India for the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada last year.

After an year of providing no evidence and explaining why Trudeau blamed India, Canada again tried to link Indian diplomats in the country to the murder of the terrorist Nijjar and said they are ‘Persons Of Interest’ in the case.

Apparently, India has had enough of Justin Trudeau’s shenanigans and after this blatant targeting of Indian diplomats by Justin Trudeau, India has decided to withdraw Indian High Commissioner from Canada.

India also hit out at the “preposterous” allegations by Canada, terming them a “strategy of smearing India for political gains”, since everyone knows that Justin Trudeau is targeting India to get votes of Khalistanis during the next elections in Canada.