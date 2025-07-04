India tour to Bangladesh likely to be suspended amidst diplomatic tensions between the 2 nations

Indian cricket tour to Bangladesh, scheduled for August, is unlikely to go ahead amid the diplomatic tensions between the two countries after Muhammad Yunus led government came to power. Notably, Bangladesh has seen large scale violence against Hindus and has been openly anti-India ever since democratically elected leader Sheikh Hasina was replaced by Yunus.

Indian cricket team was scheduled to play 3 One Day Internationals and 3 T20 Internationals during their tour.

As per Cricbuzz, media rights not going on sale is the clearest sign that the series may not go ahead. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Cricket Board remains hopeful that the series can be scheduled for a later date instead of complete cancellation.

Notably, an Indian tour brings lot of cash to every hosting cricket board so they are all keen on hosting India.