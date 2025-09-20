The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday warned that the US government’s new H-1B visa fee hike could have humanitarian consequences, disrupting thousands of Indian families. It said the implications are being studied and expressed hope that Washington would reconsider.

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation imposing an annual fee of $100,000 (₹88 lakh) on H-1B applicants. Until now, employers paid $2,000–$5,000, depending on company size. Trump argued the hike ensures only “highly skilled” workers are hired without replacing Americans. White House staff secretary Will Scharf called H-1B “one of the most abused programs.”

India accounts for 71% of H-1B holders, nearly 300,000 tech professionals. Nasscom warned the move could disrupt onshore projects, forcing firms like TCS, Infosys and Wipro to cut hiring or shift jobs back to India.

The MEA underlined that both nations benefit from talent mobility and innovation partnerships. It reiterated that policymakers would assess the step while keeping in mind strong people-to-people ties.