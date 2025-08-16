India welcomes Putin-Trump summit in Alaska, appreciates the progress made 

After the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska ended without any ceasefire deal in the Russia-Ukraine war, India welcomed the meeting. A statement issue by the External Affairs Ministry said that India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

The statement said, “Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable.” The MEA further stated, “India appreciates the progress made in the Summit. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine.”

Notably, while no agreement was finalised at the meeting, president Trump called the meeting productive. After an almost three-hour meeting at the joint military base in Anchorage, the two leaders delivered a joint statement to the media, but didn’t take any questions.

Just after meeting Putin, he talked to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders. Accordingly, Zelensky will be travelling to Washington DC to meet Trump on Monday. He also said that he has agreed to a triparty meeting of Ukraine, Russia and United States.