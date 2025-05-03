In a major upgrade to its frontline air defence, the Indian Army is set to procure a new generation of Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS) — compact, shoulder-fired missiles designed to intercept low-flying aerial threats in seconds. Fast, portable, and deadly, these fire-and-forget weapons serve as the last line of defence against incoming aircraft, drones, and helicopters.

As per the latest procurement plan, the Army aims to acquire 48 launchers, 85 missiles, and 48 night vision sights. Equipped with advanced infrared homing, VSHORADS can lock onto targets without external guidance, operating effectively day and night across terrains — from high altitudes to coastal zones, in temperatures from -30°C to +50°C.

Ministry of Defence issues RFI to procure Next-Gen Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS-NG):



The Requirement includes:



• 48 Launchers

• 48 Night Vision Sights

• 85 Missiles

A recent Ministry of Defence RFP calls these systems essential for “terminal and point defence” amid evolving aerial threats. They will be used not just by the Army, but also by the Navy and Air Force on land and sea platforms, including for rapid-response and para-dropped operations.

Currently, the armed forces rely on aging Russian-origin Igla and Igla-S systems, with around 3,000 launchers in service. Meanwhile, India’s DRDO is in the final stages of developing its own VSHORADS, having successfully tested the system in February 2025 against fast, low-signature drone targets. For the first time, real troops carried out the targeting and firing, marking a major milestone in its operational validation.

If approved, DRDO’s system could see large-scale induction, with over 800 launchers and 5,000 missiles planned across the three services. With this move, the Indian military is reinforcing its air defence with a faster, smarter, and homegrown edge.