Indian batting great Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test Cricket

Indian cricketing great Virat Kohli announced on Monday, May 12, that he is retiring from Test cricket. Taking to Instagram, Kohli revealed that he won’t be playing the longest form of cricket any more.

Virat Kohli posted, “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.”

Kohli further added, “There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.”

Virat Kohli played 123 Tests for India, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85. He scored 30 centuries and 31 half centuries with the Test best of 254*. Kohli also captained India in 68 Tests, winning 40 out of them, becoming the most successful Indian captain ever.