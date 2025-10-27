In a worrying development for Indian cricket, ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been hospitalised in Sydney and admitted to the ICU after suffering internal bleeding from a rib cage injury sustained during the third ODI against Australia.

The incident occurred when Iyer pulled off a spectacular running catch to dismiss Alex Carey, but appeared to land awkwardly on his left side. Though he initially continued on the field, the pain intensified soon after he returned to the dressing room, prompting immediate medical attention.

BCCI’s medical team responded swiftly when Iyer’s vital parameters fluctuated.

“The team doctor and physio didn’t take any chances and rushed him to the hospital. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He’s a tough lad and should be fine soon,” a source was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Initially, the 31-year-old was expected to be sidelined for about three weeks, but the timeline may now stretch further.

“Since there has been internal bleeding, the recovery will certainly take longer. It’s difficult to put an exact date on his return,” said the official.

Iyer is currently under close observation and is likely to stay in Sydney for at least a week before being cleared to travel back to India. He is not part of India’s T20 squad, which might offer some breathing space for his rehabilitation.