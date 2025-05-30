Friday, May 30, 2025

Indian man attacked by Tiger in Thailand while trying to take a selfie with it

A visit to the famous Tiger Kingdom in Phuket turned into a horrifying moment for an Indian tourist when he was attacked by a tiger while trying to take a selfie with it. Tiger Kingdom provides a unique Tiger-only experience where tourists can get up close and interact with tigers.

A video of the attack on Indian tourist has gone viral on social media. In the 25-second video, the unidentified man is seen walking alongside a tiger patting it on its body. He then tries to take a selfie with the Tiger when it attacked the man. A trainer walking alongside was trying to get the Tiger off the man.

As per the user who shared the clip, the man survived with minor injuries.

