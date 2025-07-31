Indian stock markets shake off Trump’s 25 per cent tariff strikes, SENSEX recovers 800 points slump to turn positive

Indian stock markets displayed remarkable resilience on Thursday, shrugging off early jitters sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 25% tariff on Indian imports, effective August 1. The Sensex and Nifty, which opened lower amid fears of a trade rift, rebounded sharply in afternoon trade to trade marginally higher.

Market participants initially reacted nervously to the twin blow, punitive tariffs and Trump’s veiled threat of additional penalties on countries importing oil from Russia, including India. However, investor sentiment recovered after Finance Ministry officials hinted at a calibrated response and reaffirmed India’s commitment to economic self-reliance and trade diversification.

Analysts attributed the rebound to strong domestic fundamentals, including robust GST collections, steady FII inflows, and expectations that the Modi government will not bow to external pressure. Sectors with heavy U.S. exposure, such as IT and pharma, remained under pressure, while banking and infra stocks led the recovery.

The day’s performance signaled market confidence in India’s long-term strategic autonomy.