Indian student Nizamuddin from Telangana shot dead by police in California, USA while holding a knife and pinning down his roommate

An 32-year-old Indian student Mohammad Nizamuddin was shot dead by the US police in his residence Santa Clara, California earlier this month while he was found holding a knife and pinning down his roommate. The incident took place on 3rd September, but Nizamuddin’s family came to know about his death two weeks later. His family have claimed racial discrimination and demanded an investigation into his death.

As per reports, the police said that they responded to a 911 call around 6:08 am local time on 3rd September. The caller informed about a stabbing incident inside a house. “SCPD officers arrived, encountered the suspect, and were involved in an officer-involved shooting. The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for injuries. The officer was not injured,” the police statement said. A joint investigation is being conducted in the case by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the Santa Clara Police Department.

Nizamuddin’s family has sought the assistance of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for bringing home his mortal remains, which are kept at a hospital in Santa Clara. Nizamuddin, who was pursuing a Masters in Computer Science, had moved to the US in 2016. He first lived in Florida and then shifted to Santa Clara where he living in a shared accomodation.