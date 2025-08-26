Indore: Councillor Fatima Khan installs boards of ‘Sakina Manzil Road’, ‘Raza Gate’ etc without any approval or due process, municipality takes action

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Fatima Rafique Khan, a councillor from the Chandan Nagar area has changed names of roads and lanes without any approval or official procedure. As per reports, Khan had even got boards installed displaying the changed names, and the city municipality was not even informed.

The boards have removed after an official compaint by Municipality chief Pushyamitra Bharghav. reports stated that in the Ward-2, the names of roads and lanes were changed into Muslim names like Sakina Manzil Road, Raza Gate, and Khwaja Road. The municipal authorities have constituted a 3-member commitee to investigate the incident.

The probe indicated that the verbal guidelines of the transport department were cited before installing the boards, but no official procedure was followed. A contractor from the area was directly contacted by the councillor Fatima Khan for installing the board, flagging several irregularities in the entire process.

The payment to the contractor was also done without any official documentation.