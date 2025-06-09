Indore couple case: Raja Raghuvanshi’s autopsy reveals 2 sharp wounds to head, from front and back

Last month, on May 23, a honeymoon couple from Indore went missing in the Indian state of Meghalaya. After a search of several days, the husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, was found dead in a gorge on June 2, while the wife Sonam was still missing. On June 9, Sonam was arrested from Ghazipur in UP after she herself called to disclose her location.

Now, the preliminary autopsy report of the Indore-based businessman Raja has revealed that he was attacked twice, once each on the back and front of his head. Several other wounds were also detected on his partially decomposed body.

Raja Raghuvanshi’s body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls. A gold ring and a neck chain were found missing from his body. A day later, a bloodstained machete was found nearby, and two days later, a raincoat that was similar to the one used by the couple was found in Mawkma village, halfway between Sohrarim and the gorge where Raghuvanshi’s body was found.