Indore couple case: Sonam claims she was drugged and brought to UP, Police shares details

On June 9, Sonam Raghuvanshi was arrested from Ghazipur in the murder case of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi. Raja was murdered while he and Sonam were on their honeymoon in Meghalaya. What Police thought was a missing person case, turned out to be a case of murder in the end with Sonam as the main accused.

Now, UP Police’s Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash has shared with NDTV that Sonam is trying to portray herself as the victim during the interrogation.

ADG Yash said, Mr Yash said, “Sonam presented herself as a victim before the police, claiming she was drugged and brought to Ghazipur. She informed her family about this, knowing the police would eventually reach her.”

ADG Yash also said that Sonam is a very poor planner. He added, “Sonam is a poor planner. She lacked knowledge of police procedures and thought she could escape by posing as a victim, but she failed. The Meghalaya police have done excellent work and are currently handling the case. If they seek assistance, we will provide it.”