An auto Rickshaw driver named Irshad Ahmad (60) was arrested by the State cyber cell for downloading child porn and sharing it on whatsapp. The incident occurred in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh.

The arrest was made following a complaint received via WhatsApp. Indore SP Sabyasanchi Saraf said that a complaint was received about downloading and sharing pornographic videos related to minor girls.

According to a report by The Times of India, based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Section 67 B of the Information Technology Act.

Considering the seriousness of the crime, the cyber cell has arrested Irshad Ahmed, a 60-year-old resident of Khajrana, intensifying the technical investigation.

After the arrest accused confessed that he had received a video related to child pornography on WhatsApp, which he later downloaded and shared among the people. The phone used in the crime has been sealed. The accused had formatted his phone to protect himself; hence, an additional section has been imposed on him for destroying evidence.

It has come to light that Irshad Ahmad ferried kids to school in his auto to make a living.