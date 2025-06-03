IPL Closing Ceremony: Shankar Mahadevan to perform, will honour Armed Forces for Operation SIndoor and pay tribute to Pahalgam terror victims

The closing ceremony of the Indian Premier League will take place on Tuesday, June 3, ahead of the Final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. The ceremony will be a star studded event with a special tribute ahead of the toss.

Singer-Composer Shankar Mahadevan will perform during the ceremony with his sons where he will honour Indian Armed Forces in the wake of Operation Sindoor. Mahadevan will also pay tribute to Pahalgam terror attack victims during his performance. The legendary singer’s sons will also join him for this special performance.

Notably, IPL had to be suspended in the middle of the season this year as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following the Pahalgam terror attack. A match between Punjab and Delhi had to be abandoned when Pakistan launched a wave of drone attacks in close proximity to the Dharamsala stadium.