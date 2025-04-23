IPL: Rajasthan Royals dismiss ‘foul play’ allegations from RCA official, report reveals ‘Tickets demand’ behind the RCA official’s claims

Rajasthan Cricket Association’s (RCA) ad-hoc committee convener Jaydeep Bihani had cast aspersions on the narrow loss of Rajasthan Royals team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Lucknow Super Giants. Bihani said in an interview that he suspected some foul play in the two narrow losses after Rajasthan Royals were in a dominant position in both the games.

Now, Rajasthan Royals has hit back at the allegations in a strongly worded letter dismissing them. They wrote, “Jaideep Bihani, convener of the ad-hoc committee of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), has issued a statement regarding Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) performance in recent matches, Rajasthan Sports Council and BCCI. In which he has made comments raising doubts on the performance of Rajasthan Royals and hinting at manipulation in IPL matches.”

“Jaideep Bihani has also accused Rajasthan Royals management, Rajasthan Sports Council and BCCI of colluding with each other to exclude RCA ad hoc from participating in IPL. Whereas in reality, all the allegations made by ad hoc committee convener Jaideep Bihani are completely false and baseless. There is no evidence for them”, they added.

Now, a Times of India report has said that these match-fixing allegations may have stemmed from unhappy RCA officials after receiving fewer tickets during the IPL season. Earlier they used to get 1800 tickets from Rajasthan Royals for their home matches, but now this number has been reduced to 1000-1200.

“The disgruntled member of the RCA ad-hoc committee and his associates are demanding an exorbitant amount of tickets, and we are not entertaining them. This is the sole reason behind all this drama,” a Rajasthan Royals insider told Times of India.