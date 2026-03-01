In the latest development in the intensifying Middle East crisis, Iran has fired two missiles toward Cyprus, where the United Kingdom maintains significant military installations, including RAF Akrotiri. The revelation came from UK Defence Secretary John Healey, who described the incident as evidence of Iran’s “indiscriminate” and “lashing out” retaliation across the region.

Speaking to media outlets, Healey stated, “We had two missiles fired in the direction of Cyprus. We are pretty sure they weren’t targeted at our bases.” But he emphasised that the action highlights the “very real and rising threat from a regime that is lashing out widely.”

Reports indicate the missiles were intercepted, and no damage or casualties were reported on the island. British officials stressed it remains unclear whether the launches were deliberately aimed at UK facilities, but the trajectory raised immediate concerns for the safety of UK personnel and assets.

UK aircraft operating from bases in Cyprus and Qatar have been involved in intercepting Iranian missiles and drones threatening allies, as part of coordinated efforts to protect regional partners.

The UK Defence Secretary condemned Iran’s broader actions. “Make no mistake that this is a regime which harasses other countries and can never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon,” Healey said. He called for Iran to halt its missile strikes, step back from indiscriminate attacks, and abandon its weapons programs.

This incident follows a wave of Iranian retaliatory strikes targeting US military installations and allies across the Middle East. After US and Israeli forces conducted pre-emptive missile strikes on Iranian military infrastructure, including sites linked to its nuclear program and resulting in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Tehran responded with barrages of missiles and drones. Targets included US bases in Bahrain, home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, and others.

Explosions were reported near facilities in Bahrain, with some strikes landing within “several hundred yards” of approximately 300 British military personnel stationed there, though no UK casualties were confirmed. Iran also hit hotels in Dubai with missiles and drones, reportedly targeting hotels where US military personnel are staying.

British forces in Cyprus remain on heightened alert, with RAF assets continuing defensive patrols to safeguard the island and intercept threats directed at other nations. No further missile launches toward Cyprus have been confirmed as of this report.