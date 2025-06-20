Iran makes an exception for India, opens its airspace for the evacuation of 1000 Indian students

During the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, Iran had closed its airspace as Israeli missiles rained down on it. However, it has now allowed an exception to closing its airspace to assist Indian citizens stranded in the nation amidst the escalating conflict. The Indian government, as part of ‘Operation Sindhu‘, will be able to repatriate approximately 1,000 Indians safely via flights thanks to the exception extended to India by Iran.

Special charter flights by Mahan Air have been arranged from Mashhad in Iran, with the first plane due to land in Delhi tonight.

Authorities confirmed that these flights are being organised for Indian citizens who wish to depart, underlining the importance of safeguarding citizens in the course of the current conflict.

This follows India evacuating 110 Indian students from northern Iran successfully. They were escorted across the border to Armenia under the leadership of the Indian embassies in both nations.

Along with the evacuations from Iran, the Indian government has also started evacuating Indian citizens from Israel. The Tel Aviv Embassy is facilitating safe road movement to nearby borders, and then the evacuees will be airlifted back to India. The whole operation is aimed at ensuring safety for Indians in the deteriorating regional situation.