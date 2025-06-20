Wednesday, September 24, 2025
At the hospital struck by Iranian missiles, Israeli PM Netanyahu says he has also suffered personal loss during the conflict, as he had to postpone his son’s wedding

Netanyahu shared that his son Avner's has been postponed twice in last 7 months die to the tensions in the region. The insensitive remark of comparing postponement of a wedding to the death and destruction during the war has led to widespread criticism.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: AP

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu shared his ‘personal loss’ story after an Iranian missile struck the Saroka hospital, Beer Sheva, in Israel on Thursday, June 19. Netanyahu shared that his son Avner’s has been postponed twice in last 7 months die to the tensions in the region. The insensitive remark of comparing postponement of a wedding to the death and destruction during the war has led to widespread criticism.

While speaking to the media outside the hospital, where he was on a visit to see the damage, Netanyahu said, “We are going through a blitz. Some people were killed, families who grieved loved ones, I appreciate that. Each of us bears a personal cost, and my family has not been exempt. My son even had to cancel his wedding.”

Many people online were upset at the bizarre comparison between the 2 and Israeli PM’s attempt to show he is also suffering personally due to the war.

Upset over the tone deaf remark, a user posted that it is not just tone deaf, but is grotesque.

A total of 241 people were injured by the Iranian missile on Thursday. Around four were left with serious injuries, Israel’s Ministry of Health said. The spokesperson for the Saroka Medical Center informed that no serious injuries to patients or staff had occurred, as the part of the hospital that was hit directly had already been evacuated.

The ‘extensive damage’ led many people to be trapped inside before the paramedics ran for help. An Israeli made a video in a hurry, just after the attack, saying Iran is targeting their community nonstop!

The conflict between Iran and Israel entered a second week today. Israel initiated the attack last Friday, with the aim to prevent its longtime enemy from developing nuclear weapons. On the other hand, Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel. The Persian nation claims its nuclear programme is peaceful. The missile strike is a huge blow for the well-known academic research at the institute, which is internationally known for its contributions to Life Sciences, Physics, and Chemistry. 

