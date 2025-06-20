Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu shared his ‘personal loss’ story after an Iranian missile struck the Saroka hospital, Beer Sheva, in Israel on Thursday, June 19. Netanyahu shared that his son Avner’s has been postponed twice in last 7 months die to the tensions in the region. The insensitive remark of comparing postponement of a wedding to the death and destruction during the war has led to widespread criticism.

While speaking to the media outside the hospital, where he was on a visit to see the damage, Netanyahu said, “We are going through a blitz. Some people were killed, families who grieved loved ones, I appreciate that. Each of us bears a personal cost, and my family has not been exempt. My son even had to cancel his wedding.”

Many people online were upset at the bizarre comparison between the 2 and Israeli PM’s attempt to show he is also suffering personally due to the war.

?Netanyahu’s Narcissistic Megalomania: At Soroka Hospital—devastated by an Iranian missile this morning—he pauses to lament his family’s burdens: his son’s postponed lavish wedding, his wife’s sacrificing "the best years of her life” to bring him to this moment of war with Iran. pic.twitter.com/mhJbQAT3Ki — Yonatan Touval (@Yonatan_Touval) June 19, 2025

Upset over the tone deaf remark, a user posted that it is not just tone deaf, but is grotesque.

Netanyahu: "There are personal costs in a war, my son even had to cancel his wedding".



Thousands of children are being killed, entire families wiped out — and this is what he considers a personal cost? A postponed wedding? It's not just tone-deaf — it's grotesque. pic.twitter.com/l9YLJyZnGK — Putin News ?? Vladcoin (@runews) June 19, 2025

A total of 241 people were injured by the Iranian missile on Thursday. Around four were left with serious injuries, Israel’s Ministry of Health said. The spokesperson for the Saroka Medical Center informed that no serious injuries to patients or staff had occurred, as the part of the hospital that was hit directly had already been evacuated.

Last night, Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva was heavily damaged by an Iranian missile.



The Iranian regime is not hiding who they are. They deliberately targeted a civilian hospital.



Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Sa’ar called this missile attack a “clear war… pic.twitter.com/i9ZtUXxrxr — Embassy of Israel to the USA (@IsraelinUSA) June 20, 2025

The ‘extensive damage’ led many people to be trapped inside before the paramedics ran for help. An Israeli made a video in a hurry, just after the attack, saying Iran is targeting their community nonstop!

The conflict between Iran and Israel entered a second week today. Israel initiated the attack last Friday, with the aim to prevent its longtime enemy from developing nuclear weapons. On the other hand, Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel. The Persian nation claims its nuclear programme is peaceful. The missile strike is a huge blow for the well-known academic research at the institute, which is internationally known for its contributions to Life Sciences, Physics, and Chemistry.