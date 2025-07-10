Iran proxies continue to target Israel despite ‘ceasefire’, Houthis try to strike Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

After sinking two vessels in the Red Sea this week, Houthi rebels attempted to strike Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport. The group has ramped up its military pressure in support of Hamas terrorist group.

Yahya Saree, the Houthi military spokesperson, said on Thursday, July 10, that an Israeli military strike had been intercepted in a “qualitative military operation” involving a ballistic missile.

The Houthis are holding six crew members from the Greek-operated, Liberia-flagged vessel Eternity C, which the rebel group attacked on Monday, July 7, killing at least four sailors.

The European Union’s naval task force was patrolling the Red Sea when the incident occurred. A total of 25 people were on board the Eternity C. Ten crew members were reportedly pulled from the sea alive after the vessel sank on Tuesday, July 8, while 11 are still missing, with six believed to be in Houthi custody.

The US embassy in Yemen said on X that the rebels had kidnapped the crew members after “killing their shipmates, sinking their ship, and hampering rescue efforts.”

Recently, a ceasefire had been agreed upon by Iran and Israel. However, despite this, Iran’s proxies have again violated the ceasefire and launched missiles at a US airbase in Qatar, showing its reluctance to maintain peace.