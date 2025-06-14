Saturday, June 14, 2025

 Iran’s 2 high-ranking generals killed in Israeli strikes

On Saturday, Iran confirmed that their 2 high ranking generals were killed in the Israel strikes launched on the 12th of June. Israel struck military targets in Iran as it looks to disrupt Iran’s Nuclear program.

The coordinated attack killed General Gholamreza Mehrabi, deputy head of intelligence of the armed forces general staff, and General Mehdi Rabbani, deputy head of operations, were killed in the strikes. Iran’s Nuclear facilities were also severely damaged in the strikes.

In response, Iran launched missile strikes of its own on Israel on June 13. The strikes killed at least 2 people and injured dozens. The strikes continued on June 14 as well.

