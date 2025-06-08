Israel uncovers Hamas tunnel below European Hospital in Gaza, was used as a command centre for October 7 terror attack

The Israel Defense Forces have uncovered an underground tunnel route beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza. The tunnel below European Hospital was reportedly one of the command posts during the October 7 terror attack launched against Israel.

In a special, targeted operation, IDF soldiers located the underground tunnel route which contained command and control rooms, weapons, and additional intelligence materials.

⭕️UNCOVERED: An underground tunnel route beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza.



In a special, targeted operation, IDF soldiers located an underground tunnel route containing numerous findings such as command and control rooms, weapons, and additional intelligence… pic.twitter.com/7bPM5ozHN8 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 7, 2025

IDF further added that Hamas continues to exploit hospitals in Gaza for terrorist purposes, cynically exploiting and endangering civilians.

Notably, terrorist group Hamas’ tunnels have been found under several hospitals in Gaza over the years as they continue to endanger civilians while running their terror operations.

