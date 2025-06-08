Sunday, June 8, 2025

Israel uncovers Hamas tunnel below European Hospital in Gaza, was used as a command centre for October 7 terror attack

The Israel Defense Forces have uncovered an underground tunnel route beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza. The tunnel below European Hospital was reportedly one of the command posts during the October 7 terror attack launched against Israel.

In a special, targeted operation, IDF soldiers located the underground tunnel route which contained command and control rooms, weapons, and additional intelligence materials.

IDF further added that Hamas continues to exploit hospitals in Gaza for terrorist purposes, cynically exploiting and endangering civilians.

Notably, terrorist group Hamas’ tunnels have been found under several hospitals in Gaza over the years as they continue to endanger civilians while running their terror operations.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com