Israeli Military apologises for wrong India map

Israel Defence Forces have apologised after they inadvertently shared a map of the region with incorrect Indian map. Responding to a post on X, IDF posted ,”This post is an illustration of the region. This map fails to precisely depict borders. We apologise for any offense caused”.

Many Indian users had pointed out the error and following the massive outrage, IDF apologised for any offence they may caused.

Israel was posting about their operation in Iran when they hit military sites as the tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

