Israeli organisation sues Al Jazeera under the Anti-Terrorism Act for spreading propaganda of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad

On Wednesday (20th August), Israel-based civil rights organisation Shurat HaDin sued the Qatar-funded Islamic propaganda outlet Al Jazeera for spreading propaganda of terror outfits Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

In a tweet, Shurat HaDin confirmed, “We’re suing Al Jazeera under the Anti-Terrorism Act, alleging it aided Hamas and Islamic Jihad by spreading propaganda and assisting recruitment.”

“The case could shut down Al Jazeera’s U.S. operations and send a clear message: media outlets that promote terrorism will be held accountable!” it emphasised.

Screengrab of the tweet by Shurat HaDin

For the unversed, Shurat HaDin came into existence in 2003 with the objective of combating terrorism and promoting civil rights through research, education and litigation.

In May 2024, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorised the shutdown of Al Jazeera News Networks’ operations in Israel.

Minister Shlomo Karhi signed four orders implementing the ban and said that “megaphones for Hamas” would not have freedom of expression in Israel.