ISRO’s EOS-09 launch fails during 3rd-stage after passing first two stages successfully

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched the satellite EOS-09 on Sunday, May 18, that would have given real time information about nefarious activities of our hostile neighbour along the border. However, the launch failed due to technical reasons. ISRO chief V. Narayanan said that the mission could not be completed due to some technical problem during the third phase of the mission.

The EOS-09 mission was launched at 5.59 am from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. As part of the mission, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C61) was sent into space. 17 minutes after lift off, the ISRO’s PSLV rocket was to place the satellite into a Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit (SSPO). However the mission could not be accomplished.

ISRO chief V. Narayanan said, “Today we attempted to launch PSLV-C61. It has 4 stages. The first 2 stages performed as expected. During the third stage we observed that the mission could not be completed. We are studying the entire performance, we will come back as soon as possible.”

According to ISRO, this satellite is capable of taking pictures of excellent quality. ISRO has carried out 100 missions of this type earlier. This was the 101st mission of this type. The satellite will also help in agriculture and disaster management sectors.