Turkey: Muslim mob gheraos building of satirical magazine LeMan, vows revenge for cartoon on ‘Prophet Muhammad’

On Monday (31st June), a Muslim mob gathered outside the office of the Turkish satirical magazine LeMan in Istanbul to seek ‘revenge’ for a cartoon om ‘Prophet Muhammad’.

The violent mob, which chanted ‘tooth for tooth, blood for blood, revenge, revenge’, wanted to storm the building of LeMan.

However, their nefarious plan was thwarted by the riot police. The cops fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells to prevent mob attack.

The “blasphemous” cartoon in question, is an anti-war one, depicting a dead “Mohammed” and a dead “Moses”, greeting each other on the way to the heavens pic.twitter.com/YajMSkS77W — Don Quixote (@Enlighten2040) June 30, 2025

In the meantime, the Islamist Turkish government arrested 4 employees of LeMan For publishing ‘shameless’ cartoon and ‘publicly insulting religious values.’

Those arrested include a cartoonist, a graphic designer, an institutional director and the Editor-in-Chief of the magazine.

Yılmaz Tunç, the Minister of Justice, brazened out, “The caricature or any form of visual representation of our Prophet not only harms our religious values but also damages societal peace.”

LeMan has issued a statement denying that the cartoon referred to ‘Prophet Muhammad’ in any way.