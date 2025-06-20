J & K CM Omar Abdullah refuses to share water with Punjab, raises the matter of decades-old water dispute with the state

In a press conference today, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, displayed strong resistance to sharing water from the three western rivers of the Indus system in Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab. Abdullah pointed out how the neighbouring state had “maltreated” J&K for years.

“I will never allow this. Let’s use our water for ourselves first. There is a drought-like situation in Jammu. Why should I send water to Punjab? Punjab already had water (of three eastern rivers) under the Indus Water Treaty. Did they give us water when we needed it?” said Abdullah.

Underlining the importance of the three western rivers– Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab for J&K, he underscored how the state was in dire need Punjab earlier but they kept the region waiting for years on the Shahpur Kandi barrage projects.

“This water is for us. We will use it for ourselves, and then we will think about others. The government would restart the Tulbul navigation project and would divert the Chenab water from Akhnoor to Jammu city,” he said.