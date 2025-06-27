Jaipur: Father raped his 10 and 11 years old daughters for 5 years, arrested

On Thursday, June 27, a man was arrested from Jaipur on the charges of raping his 10 and 11 years old daughters for the past 5 years. The mother of the two girls was initially hesitant about filing a case due to the fear of what the society will think. However, after proper counselling, she finally agreed to file the FIR.

The two girls used to complain about stomach ache, and when their mother took them to the doctor, news came out that the girls have been suffering sexual assault. The case was registered at Sadar police station in Jaipur.

DCP (West) Amit Kumar told PTI, “On June 20, the mother reached the hospital with two daughters complaining of stomach ache. Both were in bad condition. The mother told the doctor that both the girls were complaining of stomach ache and mental stress. When the doctor inquired, the truth came to light.”

The man has been arrested.