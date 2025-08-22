Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind demands removal of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for ‘targeting’ Miya Muslims, passes resolution on Palestine

On Thursday (21st August), the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind demanded the removal of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his arrest under ‘hate speech laws’ for targeting Miya Muslims.

The demands were made during a meeting of the Working Committee of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind.

The Islamic body passed resolutions over the displacement of 50000 families of illegal encroachers during eviction drives in Assam, a large section of which comprised Miya Muslims.

Remove #Assam Chief Minister forthwith and book him under hate speeches law

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Working Committee passes resolutions on #displacement of 50,000 families in Assam and ongoing genocide in #Palestine

New Delhi, 21 August 2025: The Working Committee of Jamiat…

“…The Committee emphasised that the current actions in Assam are being carried out in an inhumane and discriminatory manner, motivated by religious prejudice and hate-filled rhetoric,” the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind said in a statement.

The Islamic outfit claimed that the eviction drive was somehow discriminatory in nature and violated Supreme Court guidelines. It demanded housing and rehabilitation for Miya Muslims.

Additionally, the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind passed a resolution on Palestine and dubbed Israel’s counter offensive as ‘genocide’ in Gaza.

“The Committee called upon the Arab world and the international community to unite against Israeli aggression, block its expansionist agenda, safeguard sacred sites, and compel Israel to open humanitarian corridors, allow unrestricted aid delivery, and implement an immediate ceasefire,” it brazened out.