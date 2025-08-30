Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist Bagu Khan, also known as ‘Human GPS,’ killed by security forces in encounter

In a major success, security forces killed terrorist Bagu Khan in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez sector last week on Saturday (23rd August) under Operation Naushera Nar IV. Bagu Khan, popularly known as ‘Human GPS’, was shot dead, along with another terrorist, while trying to infiltrate from the Nowshera Naar area.

Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police jointly launched the operation in the Gurez sector upon receiving inputs about the infiltration attempt. The security forces engaged with a group of heavily armed infiltrators attempting to enter the Indian territory, resulting in the killing of two terrorists.

Also known as ‘Samundar Chacha’, Khan was a commander of Hizbul Mujahideen and has been living in the PoK since 1995. He was wanted by the Indian security forces for decades as he was reportedly involved in over 100 infiltration attempts since 1995. Due to his ‘expertise’ in infiltration, he assisted other terrorist groups in planning and executing infiltrations from the Gurez sector and neighbouring sectors along the LoC. He was called the ‘Human GPS’ because he was familiar with all possible infiltration routes. Khan’s killing is likely to inflict a blow to the logistical network of terrorist groups.

His identity card, found by the security forces, revealed that he was a resident of Pakistan.