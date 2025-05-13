Jammu & Kashmir: 3 terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian

India and Pakistan may have reached a ceasefire but Pakistan-backed terrorists continue to try and terrorise India, specifically, the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir. On Tuesday, May 13, 3 Lashkar-Taiba terrorists were killed by Indian forces in Shopian region of Kashmir.

#BREAKING: Three Lashkar e Tayyiba terrorists have been killed in Shopian of South Kashmir by Indian Army and J&K Police. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 13, 2025

Notably, Lashkar-e-Taiba was one of the terror groups targeted by India during Operation Sindoor, and their main bases were decimated by Indian Air Force.

The encounter initially began in Kulgam and then shifted to a forest area in Shopian, where the three terrorists were neutralised. As per reports, one terrorist may still be around the area.

The incursion by Pakistani terrorists came soon after India and Pakistan signed a ceasefire agreement. Tensions between the two neighbours had reached a boiling point following the massacre of Hindu tourists in Pahalgam by Pakistan-backed terrorists. The Resistance Front (TRF), an off-shoot of LeT had claimed responsibility for the attack before taking a U-turn after seeing India’s strong response to the attacks.