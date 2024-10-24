Jammu & Kashmir: Army vehicle attacked near Gulmarg’s Botapathri, 4 killed

On Thursday, October 24, in a major terrorist attack, 4 people were killed in a terrorist attack on an Army vehicle near Gulmarg’s Bota Pathri. Among the dead were 2 soldiers and 2 civilians. Reportedly, terrorists opened fire on the Army vehicle that led to the fatalities.

The Army vehicle attacked belonged to the 18 Rashtriya Rifles, India Today reported. The vehicle was en route from Bota Pathri and was part of a convoy in Baramulla when the terrorists launched the deadly attack.

Since the formation of the new government in Jammu & Kashmir following the recent elections, terrorists’ attacks have seen an uptick. On October 20, 6 labourers and a doctor were shot dead in Ganderbal, new Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s constituency. Earlier, on October 18, a Labourer from Bihar was shot dead in Shopian. Earlier on Thursday, October 24, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot at in Tral region of Pulwama district.