Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah tells ally Congress to “stop making excuses” and blaming EVMs after election losses

National Conference leader and Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah has taken a dig at his ally Congress over its allegations against the Election Commission.

After the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi and his party have repeatedly questioned the Electronic Voting Machines and have claimed that the election was stolen.

In an interview with Economic Times, Abdullah said “So what you hear from the Congress in terms of its reservations about the process of elections, this is all the Congress’s own point of view. I don’t share it. I don’t share it simply because I’m not given to making excuses for things that I don’t succeed at.”