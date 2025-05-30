Jammu & Kashmir: FIR against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik for threatening, abusing a woman doctor

An FIR has been registered against Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Doda, Jammu & Kashmir, Mehraj Malik, for alleged defamation, criminal intimidation, and insulting the modesty of a female doctor. Mehraj is the first and only MLA from AAP in J&K.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of an associate professor at a medical college. The woman doctor, in her complaint, has said that Mehraj Malik used social media platforms to publicly issue threats and make abusive, gendered, and derogatory remarks against her.

Malik is no stranger to controversy, and has landed in trouble previously over the use of foul language. On March 17, 2025, the court of special excise mobile magistrate, Jammu, issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him in a case filed by former minister Ghulam Mohammad Saroori for allegedly making false statements.