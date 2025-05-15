Jammu & Kashmir: Mother begs terrorist son to surrender in final video call before encounter

Indian forces neutralised 3 terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir recently. Now it has come to light that mother of one of the terrorists begged him to surrender in a video call before he was killed in the encounter.

A video of the terrorist, who was killed in an encounter with security forces, shows his mother pleading with him to surrender. The terrorist, Amir Nazir Wani, can be seen holding an AK-47 while speaking to his mother, and he disobeyed his mother.

Amir was among the three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists who were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Nadir village of Tral area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The three terrorists killed in the encounter were identified as Asif Ahmed Sheikh, Amir Nazir Wani and Yawar Ahmad Bhat, all residents of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.