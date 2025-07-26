Jammu & Kashmir: Two policemen suspended for killing a tribal man in a staged encounter

In the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, two policemen have been suspended after killing a tribal man in an alleged staged encounter. The killing of the tribal man Mohammad Parvaz had sparked widespread outrage in the area.

21-year-old Parvaz was shot dead on Thursday, July 24. The police officials initially said they were chasing a drug peddler and during that, Parvaz was shot and later succumbed to his injuries.

However, the tribal community strongly protested this version and insisted that the young man was murdered. After the protests, the police contradicted their own initial version and said that local media had painted Parvaz as a drug peddler.