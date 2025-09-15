The menace of stray dogs on the streets of Ranchi, Jharkhand, has once again been highlighted. This time, a girl who regularly fed dogs was attacked by the strays when she tried to give them food. The incident took place in Gauri Shankar Nagar of Doranda. According to media reports, the girl was attacked by the very dogs she cared for.

In Ranchi’s Doranda area, a girl was attacked by stray dogs while feeding them, an activity she reportedly did daily. According to her family, this was the first time the dog she fed, along with others, turned aggressive and mauled her. The incident has reignited concerns about… pic.twitter.com/EWyCFSiy6y — Mid Day (@mid_day) September 14, 2025

Video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the girl can be seen feeding dogs when one of them suddenly attacked her. She fell down screaming. The situation escalated when another dog joined in, turning the feeding into a brutal assault.

The incident has raised questions over the notion that stray dogs do not attack their caretaker, or stray dogs do not attack if they are well-fed, something self-styled dog lovers often say while pushing for failed programmes like ABC Rules 2023 that insist on capturing, sterilising, vaccinating and releasing dogs back to the area instead of removing them from streets.

Hearing her screams, family members of the girl rushed to her rescue within seconds. However, by then she was already bitten on the neck. Neighbours later said she had never faced such aggression before, making the sudden violence even more distressing.

She was rushed to hospital, where she is receiving treatment, but the attack has left her traumatised. Residents of the area remain alarmed, with many pointing out that the dogs deliberately targeted her. Locals fear that without urgent intervention, the next victim may not be as fortunate.

OpIndia is doing a series on stray dog menace that can be checked here.