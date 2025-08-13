J&K: Army foils infiltration bid in Uri, one soldier killed during Pakistan’s BAT attack, search operation underway

A Border Action Team (BAT) attack by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri region of Jammu and Kashmir has resulted in the death of an army jawan, officials informed on 13th August. The Indian Army’s Mike Battalion (Tika Post) at LoC in the Churanda area of Uri was reportedly struck by a BAT team of highly skilled terrorists and Pakistani army commandos. The 9 Bihar Advanced Part Regiment was stationed there.

The deceased soldier was identified as Havaldar Ankit who succumbed to injuries. The BAT team and the army jawans engaged in a fierce gunfight, according to reports. The former reportedly fled back under the cover of terrible weather and darkness. The army has begun a large search and rescue effort in the heavily forested area. The army helicopters and drones had been called into action.

The incident transpired in the area which is under the jurisdiction of Police Station Uri and inside the Area of Responsibility (AOR) of 16 Sikh LI (09 Bihar Advance Party).