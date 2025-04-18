JNU sacks professor Swaran Singh over sexual misconduct complaint by Japanese Embassy official

Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi has sacked Professor Swaran Singh over sexual misconduct allegations. The Professor has reportedly been sacked from JNU’s School of International Studies over allegations of sexual misconduct involving a Japanese Embassy official.

Professor Swaran Singh was sacked after the findings of an investigation conducted by JNU’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) were presented at University’s Executive Council meeting.

The incident of sexual misconduct apparently took place in May 2024. Following the internal inquiry by the University, they have now decided to terminate Swaran Singh’s services without benefits.

Quoting a JNU official, Indian Express reported, “The Japanese official had been in regular contact with the professor to coordinate conferences. She filed a complaint with the university’s ICC and submitted recordings of their conversations as evidence.”

Professor Swaran Singh was part of the Centre for International Politics, Organisation and Disarmament (CIPOD).