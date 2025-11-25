On Saturday, 22nd November, visitors at the Kali Mata Temple in Vashi Naka were shocked to see the idol of Goddess Kali dressed in clothes resembling those of Mother Mary. The unusual sight caused confusion and anger among devotees, which later led to police intervention. OpIndia accessed the FIR in the matter.

Outrage in Chembur as Kalimata Idol Dressed as ‘Mother Mary’; Priest Arrested



A major controversy erupted in Chembur–Vashi Naka after a Kalimata idol was found dressed as ‘Mother Mary’. Devotees were outraged, leading to a police complaint. The priest claimed the goddess… pic.twitter.com/aRZn0K9gYw — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) November 24, 2025

What the FIR says

The FIR in the matter has been registered on 23rd November under Section 299 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at RCF Police Station, Chembur in Mumbai based on the complaint of Akash Rajesh Singh. According to the FIR accessed by OpIndia, Akash said in his complaint that he routinely visits the small temples of Kali Maa, Kalbhairav and Bhagwan Shiv located inside the Anikgaon (Vashigaon) crematorium every Saturday.

On the night of 22nd November at around 8 PM, when he went for darshan as usual, he found the idol of Maa Kali dressed and decorated in the manner of the Christian figure Mother Mary.

The idol had been painted white, clothed in a yellow drape along with a doll resembling an infant placed beside it. Furthermore, a silver crown similar to Christian iconography had been placed on the idol, with a golden-coloured cross mounted on it.

Akash immediately informed his friend Rahul and other people present at the crematorium after which he called the police. A team arrived at the temple shortly and removed the clothes, the doll, the crown and the cross from the idol and took the items into custody. After this, Akash and others present at the temple performed abhishek and puja of the idol.

Akash asked the watchman of the crematorium if he knew who had dressed the Maa Kali idol as Mother Mary. The watchman said he had seen the temple priest, Ramesh Yogeshwar, carrying out the act on 22nd November before 8 PM.

Akash said in his complaint that by doing so, the temple priest hurt the religious sentiments of Hindu devotees and requested the police to take strict action in the matter.

Priest says the Goddess appeared in a Dream

According to reports, a few devotees first noticed that the idol looked different, and they inquired about it with the temple’s priest. The priest, identified as Ramesh, told them that the goddess had appeared in his dream and asked him to dress her in the form of Mother Mary.

The idol was found dressed in Catholic style attire, even holding a ‘baby Jesus’ in arms.

However, many devotees and local religious groups were not convinced by his explanation. They strongly opposed the move and said such actions could disturb social harmony. The situation soon escalated as more people gathered at the temple to protest.

Police take action, Priest in custody

After receiving complaints from devotees, members of local groups took the priest to the RCF Police Station. Some residents also claimed that he might have been influenced or paid by unknown people to make the change, though these claims are still being checked by the police. The priest was presented before the court and was sent to two days of police custody.

Police are now investigating if anyone else was involved or if there was any larger plan behind the incident. Officers said further questioning and examination of CCTV footage will help them understand the motive and circumstances of the case.