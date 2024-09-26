Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ can be released with cuts: Censor board tells Bombay High Court

On Thursday, September 26, the Censor Board told the Bombay High Court that Lok Sabha MP and actor-producer-director Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Emergency’ can be released after making the cuts recommended by the Board. The multiple National Award winner’s latest film is based on the Emergency imposed in India by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana herself is playing the role of India Gandhi in the film.

The film was originally slated for release on September 6, however, it couldn’t be released after Censor Board certification didn’t come in time. Kangana had said that the Censor Board is stalling the release of the film by delaying the certification process. The film’s co-producers The movie’s co-producer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, had then moved the Bombay High Court seeking their intervention to ensure the film’s release in theaters.